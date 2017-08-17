Spear star Kirk Brandon set for acoustic Sheffield show

The veteran voice of Spear of Destiny, Theatre of Hate and Dead Men Walking is preparing for an “aKoustic” show in Sheffield.

With more than 15 studio albums and countless single releases, the career of Kirk Brandon now spans more than 30 years and he has enjoyed worldwide success with all three bands.

Over the last decade, he has released five solo acoustic studio albums featuring tracks from all eras of his career, as well as people he has worked with and collaborated with over the years, including The Alarm’s Mike Peters, Clint Boon of Inspiral Carpets and Derek Forbes, of Simple Minds fame – with the latest, Dutch Master Volume Five, becoming the best seller in the series.

Now the 61-year-old Londoner is embarking a full acoustic live tour with cellist Sam Sansbury.

A spokesman said: “Expect some very special shows that will feature all the hits and misses, including Never Take Me Alive, Do You Believe In The Westworld?, Worldservice, So In Love With You, Young Men and Original Sin.”

Kirk Brandon plays The Greystones, Sheffield, on Wednesday August 23 – for tickets, priced from £12, see mygreystones.co.uk