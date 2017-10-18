South Yorkshire’s Alvarez Kings to warm Sheffield venue on tour

South Yorkshire favourites Alvarez Kings are heading out on an autumn/winter tour – culminating in a hometown show.

The band – named after an infamous old school South American gang – “summon pop power through timeless analog synth and guitar magic”.

Guitarist Sean Parkin says: “In terms of influences, there’s all kinds of stuff in there.

“We’re all rock guys, but we also love dance music. There are orchestral elements and this big synth sound we’re obsessed with. It’s everything that we are.”

Alvarez Kings play The Harley, Sheffield, on Saturday, November 25, with Hunter & The Bear. For tickets, priced £9, visit alvarezkings.com