Sheffield show for The Sherlocks

Fresh from a triumphant support slot at Sheffield Arena, Steel City favourites The Sherlocks have announced another hometown show.

The Sheffield-based band – frontman Kiaran Crook, his brother Brandon on drums, guitarist Josh Davidson and his brother Andy on bass – played one of their biggest gigs to date when they supported Sex on Fire rockers Kings of Leon at Sheffield Arena on Saturday.

And they are heading out on their own mini headline tourin September following the release of their debut album Live for the Moment in August.

And they have now added a Sheffield date to the tour.

The band will play Sheffield’s O2 Academy on Saturday, September 23. Tickets for the show are now on sale, from www.thesherlocksmusic.co.uk/#tour

A tour spokesman said: “The band have been steadily building a solid live following and were the first unsigned band since Arctic Monkeys to sell out their local venue the Sheffield Leadmill.

“This is a young band following in the great tradition of guitar groups from their area. The Sherlocks have drawn obvious comparisons from their influencers, such as Arctic Monkeys, but this is a band with unquenchable ambition intending to create their own unique sound and already captivating new audiences.”