Rising Rotherham star James, 15, set to wow Doncaster club

A rising star on the South Yorkshire folk scene is headlining Doncaster’s Roots Music Club this week.

James Haigh, from Rotherham, is aged only 15, but is already making a name for himself.

He has recently joined the English Folk Dance and Song Society’s national youth folk ensemble, a group of the best young musicians in the country, while a tour has been arranged for the summer, which will include a performance at the famous Shrewsbury Folk Festival.

A club spokesman said: “James has been developing an individual style rooted in traditional folk music.

“His main influences are Martin Carthy, Martin Simpson and Nic Jones.

“After learning to imitate their playing at the mere age of 13, he is now developing his own style, which fuses together these and his other influences.

“He recently won the young performers’ award at the Wath Folk festival and is booked as a main stage artist for the next one. He was also a main guest at the Rotherham show.

“At only 15 he has a confident stage presence, singing, and guitar style well beyond his years.

“It is refreshing to see someone of this age playing traditional music with such passion and ability.

n James Haigh plays Roots Music Club, Ukrainian Centre, Beckett Road, Doncaster town centre, on, Friday, December 16. Tickets are £5 on the door or in advance from www.rootsmusicclub.co.uk