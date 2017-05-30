REVIEW: Sensational Yorkshire homecoming for The Kaiser Chiefs

The Kaiser Chiefs enjoyed a sensational Yorkshire homecoming at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Saturday night.

The band played a hit-packed set including Everyday I Love You Less and Less, Ruby, I Predict a Riot, Still Waiting, Stay Together, Hole in My Soul, Parachute and Oh My God.

During the set frontman Ricky Wilson joined the crowd (literally) as he performed two songs amid the audience.

Earlier in the week, the summer season was kicked off by The Beach Boys.

The music legends – who have sold more than 100 million records worldwide – wowed the crowds at the packed venue.

The show was part of The Beach Boys’ Wild Honey World Tour across the USA, UK, and Europe. The tour - which continues into autumn 2017 – features the band’s beloved summer sound as they perform a mix of their greatest hits and fan favourites.

The Wild Honey World Tour follows The Beach Boy’s highly successful 50 Years of Good Vibrations Tour.

During the show, the band paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester terrorist attack.

The next show is The Charlatans on June 16.

