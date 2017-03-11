REVIEW: Olly Murs puts on a show to remember in Sheffield

Olly Murs lived up to his cheeky chappie image with a show full of hits and humour which wowed a packed Sheffield Arena.

The Essex boy put on a performance to remember as he interspersed his hits with tracks from his latest number one album, 24 Hrs, as well as frequent chats with his adoring audience in the first of two nights at the venue.

“Good evening Sheffield, it’s good to be back,” he announced, continuing about how he is going out in the Steel City after his second night “and might as well move to Sheffield” – a statement greeted, unsurprisingly, by huge cheers.

You Don’t Know Love, the opening track of 24 Hrs, kicked off the show, followed by number-three smash Wrapped Up and Unpredictable, with Olly joined on stage by four talented backing singers and a large band, including a brass trio.

Despite the pouting, pointing, over-used jazz hands, crotch-grabbing and faux flamboyance, Olly’s humility aways shone through. There were high-fives and cheeky waves and winks throughout – at one point he nabbed a “Scene of the Crime” sign from one audience member as he reminisced about returning to the scene of his crime of splitting his trousers on the same stage back in 2012.

He frequently thanked the crowds for being there – “101 different things you could do in Sheffield on a Friday night, but you bought tickets to come here” - even joking at the end about how much he had thanked everyone would have made a good drinking game.

Up, a stunning rendition of Heart Skips a Beat and an audience-led performance of Dear Darlin’ stood out before a “crazy 10 minutes” featuring a medley of covers such as That’s The Way I Like It, She’s Got That Vibe, Jump Around and MC Hammer’s U Can’t Touch This as Olly raced around the arena getting up close and personal with hundreds of fans.

Number one hits Troublemaker and Dance With Me Tonight were a perfect finish to the set before he was back for an encore of Kiss Me – “Kiss me like you mean it Sheffield” – and more thanks to the fans, “the best audience of the tour so far”.

A memorable performance of Years & Years with the fans and Olly singing as one ended the 90-minute show in style, leaving people to head home wanting more, but happy.

Olly Murs wows the crowd at Sheffield Arena. Pictures: Matt McLennan.

