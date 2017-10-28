Ponies Wild about Sheffield show

Nashville-based Wild Ponies are fronted by married Virginia natives Doug and Telisha Williams, who have previously toured and recorded as acoustic folk duo Doug & Telisha.

And the band – who take their name from animals roaming their home state – are “unafraid to cross boundaries, determined to carry on a heritage that’s been decades in the making”.

The duo’s music draws on old-time tradition while embracing the spirit of the songwriters who inspire them, such as Hazel Dickens, Steve Earle and Lucinda Williams,

A spokesman said: “On tour, Doug swaps out acoustic and electric guitar, while Telisha plays upright bass. Often supported by a drummer, Wild Ponies’ dynamic live shows are assertive and engaging.”

Doug says: “I wish I could say this job is all just sitting around, getting high, writing songs, travelling the world, going to our favorite Thai restaurant in Amsterdam, but the truth is, okay, maybe that is the truth.”

Wild Ponies play Sheffield’s The Greystones on Monday, October 30.

Support comes from Chesterfield’s Mat Wale.

Tickets, priced from £10, are available from mygreystones.co.uk