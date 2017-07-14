Massive show set for Doncaster pub

Fans can expect big hair and an even bigger sound when Aussie rockers Massive take to the stage in Doncaster.

The Melbourne-based quartet of frontman Brad Marrs, guitarist Brendan Forward, bassist Mick Quee and drummer Jarrod Medwin are described as “establishing themselves at the forefront of the next wave of hard rock acts”.

They are on the road following the release of single Calm Before The Storm, “a big rock tune with powerful riffs overlaid with the unique vocals of Brad” and the title track of their forthcoming album.

A spokesman said: “Hailing from the land of Oz, the one thing these four have in common is a love for all thing rock and lager. Combined they come together to form a true rock’n’roll band with a sound that is reminiscent of classic era Guns ‘N Roses and AC/DC. A stunning live act, these shows are not to be missed.”

Massive play Woolpack Live, Market Place, Doncaster town centre, on Thursday, July 20. Support comes from Black Cat Bones, Tequila Mockingbyrd and The Lost Days.

Admission is free, but no children are allowed.