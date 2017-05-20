Kavalier attitude to Doncaster hometown show

Indie-rockers The Kavaliers are predicting a “top night” when they take to the stage for a hometown show in Doncaster.

The quintet will be “delivering fresh, anthemic indie rock and roll” when they play The Leopard on Saturday, May 20 – and just a handful of tickets remained as your Free Press went to print.

A venue spokesman said: “This five-piece offer a fresh northern sound with captivating riffs and melodies which you’ll go home singing.

This hometown show is expected to sell out quickly, as they’re back hitting hard with a slight change in line up and a new single – due to be released in the coming weeks.”

Support comes from James Taplin and The Outcharms.

The band said: “Top night written all over it.”

n Tickets, priced £5, are now available from www.leopard-doncaster.co.uk