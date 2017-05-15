FINAL DAY for Battle of the Band entries

Today’s the day which you must get your entries to us for our first online Battle of the Bands competition.

The deadline expires at midnight on Monday, May 15.

There’s everything to play for and nothing to lose - so what are you waiting for?

Our champion band will win a £500 recording and mixing session offered by generous sponsor The Foundry recording studio in Chesterfiel

We would love to see your group enter a strong fielde of competitors.

Our competition is open to bands who are based in Derbyshire or Nottinghamshire.

Email a YouTube link of your band performing with a brief description of where your band is from and what style of music you play to: gay.bolton@jpress.co.uk

Entry will be judged by an online poll so please keep your clip tasteful.

If you want any further encouragement to throw your hat into the ring, here are the contestants which you will be up against so far:

The LEVIS are based in Bakewell and play indie rock.

Sirenity hail from Nottinghamshire and play alternative metal.

They join a formidable field of challengers comprising:

The Rosadocs, a rock ‘n’ roll band which draws its members from Chesterfield and Clay Cross.

TRASH, also from Chesterfield, describe themselves as from the awesome riffs genre and slacker-glitter-indie-pop rejects.

Warning Tones specialise in acoustic pop rock and are based in Chesterfield.

The Twisted, an alt rock band based in Bakewell.

Left Hand Drive, a folk-rock-blues outfit from Matlock.

Stand Amongst Giants, a blues-rock band hailing from Chesterfield.

Those Who Knew, a rock band composed of musicians from Ilkeston and Alfreton;

Vanity Box from Hucknall who play indie rock;

Burn Down The District, a hardcore metal band from Chesterfield;

The Fine Art Society who play indie rock and are from Derby.

And W.O.R.M. who play punk and are from Chesterfield.

Good luck!