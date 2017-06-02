Final countdown to Sheffield’s Mos-Fest 2017

The final countdown is on for the return of the annual Mosborough Music Festival – although this year it has a new home.

The annual Mos-Fest has been held at the old Westfield School site in Mosborough since it began in 2011.

However, with development work starting at the site, it has now moved to Don Valley Bowl, where acts such as From The Jam, Lightning Seeds and Cast will perform this Saturday, June 3.

Other acts on the bill include London ska reggae band The Dualers, Essex-based Mod band Missing Andyand Leeds-based Apollo Junction.

Acts representing South Yorkshire include Sheffield’s Boy on a Dolphin frontman John Reilly, Doncaster pop-rockers Ginger Tom, Sheffield’s The SSS, Barnsley-based Sundance and Antarctic Monkeys, a tribute to Sheffield’s global favourites Arctic Monkeys.

Steve Cowen, festival organiser, “The line-up is our best yet and we always include Sheffield’s best up-and-coming talent.

“We have 26 bands playing throughout the day. It works out at less than £1 a band for our tickets and children under-10 go free.

“We want music fans to come down and support us and keep this brilliant festival alive.”

Adult tickets are £25 on the gate. For more, see the festival website.

