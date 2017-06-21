Double trouble with Skinny Toast in Sheffield

The Double Trouble tour - two bands who are label mates, touring buddies and drinking companions – have announced a co-headline tour with a Sheffield date.

Beans on Toast and Skinny Lister bring their Double Trouble tour to The Leadmill on Saturday, November 11.

A tour spokesman said: “Both bands are hardworking, fun Loving, heavy touring acts that bring a unique and modern take on the age-old tradition of English folk music. Together they are given the opportunity to play on bigger stages and bring their shows to larger audiences. Both bands will be playing full sets.”

Tickets, priced £14, are now available from leadmill.co.uk