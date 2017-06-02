Doncaster racecourse date for Ocean Colour Scene

Britpop favourites Ocean Colour Scene are the latest act lined up to perform at Doncaster Racecourse this summer.

The band announced this week they would be performing after racing on Saturday, August 5.

They said: “We are pleased to announce our appearance at Doncaster Racecourse. We look forward to seeing you there.”

A racecourse spokesman said: “Ocean Colour Scene are sure to be massive crowd pleasers when they appear.

“The band’s story is already the stuff of legend: a rip-roaring rock’n’folk odyssey set to a backdrop of 23 years of UK pop culture at its very best.

“OCS have notched up nine albums, three of which went top-five, and a run of nine successive top-20 hit singles commencing with 1996’s The Riverboat Song.

n Tickets are now on sale from doncaster-racecourse.co.uk