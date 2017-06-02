Doncaster and Sheffield dates for ‘terrific’ star Dan Walsh

An “absolutely terrific” singer, songwriter, guitarist and banjo player is heading for South Yorkshire.

Dan Walsh – described as “absolutely terrific” by BBC Radio 2 presenter Mark Radcliffe – is touring the UK in support of his latest album Verging on the Perpendicular.

A tour spokesman said: “Having made his name with Walsh and Pound and now a member of the Urban Folk Quartet, as well as appearances with the Levellers and Seth Lakeman, this unique and eclectic musician has stunned audiences across the world.

“His new album sees Dan revisiting his first musical love, traditional Irish and Scottish folk music, but as usual there’s a fairly eclectic range of music.”

Dan plays Nether Edge Folk Club, Nether Edge Bowling Club, Nether Edge Road, on Wednesday, June 7. Tickets are £9 on the door, or £7 in advance from netheredgefolk.club

He then plays Doncaster Brewery Tap, Young Street, Doncaster town centre, on Thursday, June 8. Tickets, priced £7 in advance, are now available from wegottickets.com/event/392988

