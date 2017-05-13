Battle of the Bands - just two days until entries close

Better be quick if you fancy winning a £500 recording and mixing session.

We’re appealing to groups from across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire to support our first online Battle of the Bands competition.

But with the entry deadline looming on Monday, May 15, now is the time to throw your hat into the ring.

You’ve nothing to lose and everything to win....not least the fabulous recording prize which has been generously donated by The Foundry studio in Chesterfield.

So how about following the lead of our two new competitors?

The LEVIS are based in Bakewell and play indie rock.

Sirenity hail from Nottinghamshire and play alternative metal.

They join a formidable field of challengers comprising:

The Rosadocs, a rock ‘n’ roll band which draws its members from Chesterfield and Clay Cross.

TRASH, also from Chesterfield, describe themselves as from the awesome riffs genre and slacker-glitter-indie-pop rejects.

Warning Tones specialise in acoustic pop rock and are based in Chesterfield.

The Twisted, an alt rock band based in Bakewell.

Left Hand Drive, a folk-rock-blues outfit from Matlock.

Stand Amongst Giants, a blues-rock band hailing from Chesterfield.

Those Who Knew, a rock band composed of musicians from Ilkeston and Alfreton;

Vanity Box from Hucknall who play indie rock;

Burn Down The District, a hardcore metal band from Chesterfield;

The Fine Art Society who play indie rock and are from Derby.

And W.O.R.M. who play punk and are from Chesterfield.

Think your band could thrash the lot of them?

Send us a YouTube link of your band performing with a brief description of where your band is from and what style of music you play to: gay.bolton@jpress.co.uk

Entry will be judged by an online poll so please keep your clip tasteful.