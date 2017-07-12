Music of the mods in All Or Nothing in Lincoln

Pull on your parka, fire up your Lambretta scooter and head for the New Theate Royal Lincoln for All or Nothing – The Ultimate Mod Musical

Based on the life and musical of the Small Faces, All Or Nothing encapsulates all that is Mod, a unique blend of taste and testosterone.

These lads were neat, clothes obsessed and street-wise. but these cult sophisticates shared another passions, their dedication to R&B and this show celebrates thir unique sound.

It is at the New Theatre Royal from Monday, July 17 to Wednesday, July 19 at 7.30pm each night.

Tickets are £19 to £26 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2tIHenn