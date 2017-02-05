Music and memories with the Pitmen Poets

Take a trip down mining memory lane at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe this evening (Thursday) with The Pitmen Poets.

Ex-Lindisfarne singer and songwriter Billy Mitchell, renowned singer and instrumentalist Bob Fox, leading exponent of Tyneside song Benny Graham, and much-covered Durham songwriter Jez Lowe individually and collectively celebrate the triumphs, tragedy, and humour of the North East’s coal mining heritage, in an evening of great music, with a backdrop of archive images and video.

The evening starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £18.50 from the box office on 0844 8542776 or online at www.plowrighttheatre.com