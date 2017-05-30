Music and magical ballet in A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Ballet Cymru returns to Lincoln this weekend to present Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Featuring some of the UK’s most talented dancers, this timeless piece is brought to life by Mendelssohn’s music.

Titania and Puck inhabit the supernatural fairy kingdom where Bottom and his Rude Mechanicals present their famous play Pyramus and Thisbe.

Finally the lovers, caught in a thrilling web of mistaken identity, find their way through the Athenian forest.

The production is at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, June 4 at 5pm.

Tickets are £17.50 and £15 on 01522 837600 or http://bit.ly/2rd9CNV