Murder and mayhem in Titus Andronicus live from Stratford

Have your say

William Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus is being screening live from Stratford-upon_Avon at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough next week.

The decay of Rome reaches violent depths in Shakespeare’s most bloody play.

Titus is a ruler exhausted by war and loss, who relinquishes power but leaves Rome in disorder.

Rape, cannibalism and severed body parts fill the moral void in this corrupt society.

Shakespeare’s gory revenge tragedy presents us with murder as entertainment, and, as the body count piles up, poses questions about the nature of sexuality, family, class and society.

Blanche McIntyre returns to the RSC to direct the piece after her debut directing The Two Noble Kinsmen in 2016.

The screening is on Wednesday, August 9 at 7pm and tickets are £12 and £10 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2tiTfk