Mr Darcy has lost the plot in Lincoln

The funny side of Jane Austen is coming to Lincoln next week in Mr Darcy Loses The Plot at New Theatre Royal.

Jane Austen sits writing, dreaming up Darcy – a proud, handsome creation in very tight pants.

But a door squeaks, a visitor approaches and Jane hastily hides her work.

Now left to his own devices, Darcy embroiders his own storyline whilst his creator stitches her quilt.

When Jane returns she finds the pot has moved on and Darcy is dancing to a different tune.

The show is on Thursday, May 16 at 7.30pm and tickets are £19 and £17 on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk