Celebrate the greatest hits of Motown at Lincoln’s New Theatre Royal in the show How Sweet It Is.

This high-energy live show features classic songs from legendary artists like Lionel Richie, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, The Jackson Five, The Isley Brothers, Edwin Star and more.

It is at the Theatre Royal on Sunday, March 12 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are from £24 on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk