Original new drama comes to Lincoln Performing Arts Centre next week in Tonight I’m Gonna Be The New Me.

The piece is an arresting physical endurance act that crashes headfirst into an impossibly true love story – and out the other side – and how it is never like it is in the movies.

The performance is on Thursday, March 9 at 7.30pm and tickets are £12.50 and £10.50 (£5 Live Pass) on 01522 837600 or www.lpac.co.uk