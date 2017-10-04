Milton Jones is Out There in Lincolnshire

Mock The Week star Milton Jones brings his new show, Milton Jones is Out There, to Lincolnshire this weekend.

The man with the craziest hair and loudest shirts on television will put his foot down and lift the lid on the pedal bin of lies of the media.

He will explain why buying his own see-saw was the best decision he ever made.

And he also wants to be Prime Minister but seeking the highest office in the land has its problems – like how do you get a desk and swivel chair up a mountain?

He will tackle these issues and more at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Saturday, October 7.

Tickets are £26 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2f4K5lo