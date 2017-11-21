Milton Jones is Out There at the Engine Shed

Mock The Week star Milton Jones is coming to the Engine Shed in Lincoln next week.

The man with the craziest hair and loudest shirts on television is putting his foot down and lifting the lid on the pedal bin of lies of the media in his new show Out There.

He will also explain why buying his own see-saw was the best decision he ever made.

And he wants to be Prime Minister too but seeking the highest office in the land has its problems - like how do you get a desk and swivel chair up a mountain?

He is at the Engine Shed on Thursday, November 30 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £26 on 0871 2200260 or http://bit.ly/2jqwua0