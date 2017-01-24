Miles Jupp is talking freedom at the Plowright

Comedy star Miles Jupp is bringing his new show Songs of Freedom to Lincolnshire this weekend.

Stand-up, actor, writer, thinker, father, husband, worrier, fool and host of The News Quiz on BBC Radio 4, Miles will be at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe on Saturday, January 28.

In his new show, Miles will be discussing astronauts, regrets, the sexes, social media, hipsters, poo, rage. medicine, manners, identity, lost stuff and other stuff.

In a freshly-ironed shirt and some robust trousers, Miles will be trying to make sense of it all.

Tickets are £17 and available now from the box office on 0844 8542776 or www.plowrighttheatre.com