Michael Portillo is sharing stories of life at the Drill Hall

TV presenter and former MP Michael Portillo is coming to Lincoln Drill Hall next week to give unique insight into his fascinating life and answer audience questions.

First elected to the House of Commons in 1984, he was seen by many in the Conservative party as a possible future Prime Minister.

He lost his seat in 1997 but returned to the Commons in 1999 before retiring in 2005.

He has become a TV regular on shows like This Week and presenter of several documentaries and history-based series.

He is at the Drill Hall on Friday, January 20 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £17 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com