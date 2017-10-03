Matt Richardson has a date at the Engine Shed

Funnyman Matt Richardson brings his new tour Slash to the Engine Shed in Lincoln this week.

A lot has happened to Matt Richardson since his last tour in 2013.

A lot of it is quite strange.

Most comedians hope to win accolades and make people laugh, very few end up with Heat Magazine’s Weird Crush trophy.

From interviewing millionaire dogs in LA, ghost hunting with Craig Revel Horwood and having his phone nicked by Kate Moss - it’s been an odd, but fun, few years.

Now Matt can finally tell people about it, as well as talking about everything else on his mind.

He is at the Engine Shed on Friday, October 6 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12 on 0871 2200260 or http://bit.ly/2vjj0hh