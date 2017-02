Marty McDonald’s Toy Machine is coming to Lincoln Drill Hall for half-term.

This brand-new show features the voice of CBeebies’ star Justin Fletcher as Pongo the Pig.

The special toy machine at Marty McDonald’s farm has stopped working.

Join Marty, Sally, Pongo, Molly-Moo and Sheena in a musical, interactive adventure to save the day.

The show is at the Drill Hall on Tuesday, February 14 at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £10.50 and £7 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com