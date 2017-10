Folk legend Martin Simpson is live at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe this weekend.

A world renowned guitarist, singer and songwriter Martin Simpson released his 20th solo album, Trails & Tribulations, last month.

He is at the Plowright on Sunday, October 8 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £22 and £20 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2wTKcTT