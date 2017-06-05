Martin and Eliza Carthy to headline Lincoln festival this weekend

Martin & Eliza Carthy will headline the latest instalment of the Lincoln Folk, Roots & World Music Festival this weekend.

Martin Carthy is one of the most influential figures in British traditional music as a solo artist and as member of groups like Steeleye Span and The Albion Country Band.

For many years, he enjoyed a creative partnership with fiddle player Dave Swarbrick as well performing regularly with his wife Norma Waterson and daughter Eliza.

Eliza is a multi-award winning singer and musician who was in Lincolnshire last winter with her new project The Wayward Band.

She has twice been nominated for the Mercury Music Prize for UK album of the year and won multiple awards at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, where Martin was given a lifetime achievement award in 2014.

Joining them on the bill at the festival in Lincoln this month will be the likes of Michael Chapman, Chris Sherburn, Denny Bartley, Emily Sanders, Louise Jordan, Mia and the Moon and Salutation.

The event takes place at Lincoln Drill Hall on Saturday, June 10 from 2pm to 10pm.

Tickets priced £25 (up to the day of the event) are on 01472 349222 or www.lincolnfolkfestival.co.uk