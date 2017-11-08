Mark Thomas is seeing into the future in Lincoln

Mark Thomas comes to Lincoln Drill Hall next week with A Show That Gambles on the Future

Few could have anticipated the events of 2016, and even fewer seem to know where they will lead us or where we are going.

But fear not because Mark Thomas has set out to discover what the future has in store for us.

By making futurologists of us all, he will create a fantastical, hilarious and possibly accurate vision of the world.

And maybe even make a few quid on the side.

He is at the Drill Hall on Wednesday, November 15.

Tickets are £20, £16 and £12 on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2z0lTZt

Please note: This show is for over-16s only.