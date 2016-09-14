Marcus Brigstocke is back with new laughs

Award-winning comedian Marcus Brigstocke brings his new show Why The Long Face? to Lincoln Drill Hall next week.

One of Britain’s finest comedians and broadcasters, Marcus’s talent was noted early on in his career in 1996 when he won the BBC New Comedian Award at the Edinburgh Festival.

He is now regarded as a major comedy, writing and acting talent, performing stand up nationally to sell out audiences around the UK and globally at international comedy festivals.

In this new show, Marcus will lament about being born with a long face before moving on to other subjects that have irked him, including Vladimir Putin, UKIP, Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre, Islamic State, big businesses tax dodging, George Osborne and being single.

His Drill Hall show is on Wednesday, September 21 at 8pm.

Tickets are £16 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com