Marc Almond is celebrating the music at the Baths Hall

Marc Almond brings his new tour to Lincolnshire next week.

Acclaimed as one of Britain’s most gifted and unique vocal talents, Marc Almond, will visit The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Monday, October 9.

Marc will be performing songs and hits from his 36-year career to new orchestral arrangements of iconic torch songs and 60’s orchestral pop for which he has become loved for.

This will include songs from his new album Shadows and Reflections.

The extensive UK tour also marks the 60th birthday year for the synth pop pioneer, following the success of his top 10 album Hits and Pieces earlier this year.

Marc Almond has been at the forefront of British pop music ever since he found fame in the early 1980s with Soft Cell, before going on to a hugely successful, prolific and diverse solo career.

His most iconic song was Soft Cell’s version of Glroia Jone’s 1965 hit Tainted Love which topped the UK charts and was a huge hit across Europe.

With Soft Cell, Marc enjoyed further major chart success with songs like Say Hello, Wave Goodbye, Bedsitter, Torch and What.

After Soft Cell, he embarked on a diverse solo career with Jacques Brel songs, as well as his own self-penned pieces and collaborated many other legendary figures in music, including diverse artists such as Gene Pitney, Tony Visconti, Burt Bacharach, Jools Holland, Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson and Siouxsie Sioux.

The most famous of these was with Gene Pitney for number one hit Something’s Gotten Hold of my Heart in 1989.

Tickets for his Baths Hall date are priced from £24.50 to £60 and available on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2q7PBYU