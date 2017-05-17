MAMA bringing the sound of Genesis to Gainsborough

The classic rock sound of Genesis will fill the air at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this weekend with tribute band MAMA.

Formed in 2011, MAMA have established themselves as one of the top Genesis tribute acts in the UK.

They faithfully reproduce the sights and sounds of the high octane, contemporary Genesis rock concert from the early Peter Gabriel years, through the Phil Collins’ era of the 70’s and 80’s right up to their final studio album, We Can’t Dance in 1991.

Lead singer John Wilkinson delivers the Phil Collins vocal with passion and precision.

He is backed up by John Comish on keyboards, Darren Dean on guitars, Tim Rothwell on drums and Dave Jones on bass.

Their Gainsborough gig is on May 20 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £17 from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at http://bit.ly/1coU3TT