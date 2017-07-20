Making memories in Finding Nana at the Drill Hall

Have your say

Jane Upton’s poignant play Finding Nana is at Lincoln Drill Hall next week.

Set in a seaside hotel of halcyon childhood summers, this autobiographical play journeys back to find a beloved Nana before she forgot who she was.

Finding Nana is about the universal, unconditional love between a granddaughter and her Nana and the desperate need to capture memories before they disappear.

Jane Upton was joint winner of the George Devine Most Promising Playwright Award 2016.

Presented by New Perspectives, the play is at the Drill Hall on Wednesday, July 26 at 7.30pm.

Entry is free.