Magic sound of Queen coming to Lincoln

The iconic stadium-filling sound of Queen is brought to life in Lincoln this weekend with tribute show Magic: A Kind of Queen.

Driven by the lead vocals of Roger Brown, Magic can recreate all the complex harmonies that are Queen’s trademark recording sound.

Magic don’t attempt to look like Queen, instead they just concentrate on the music and creating the excitement of a Queen live show.

The show is at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln on Sunday, November 5 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £22 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2gCl5mI