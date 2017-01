Britain’s Got Talent star Jamie Raven is live at New Lincoln Theatre Royal next month.

The magician burst into the public domain when he astounded Simon Cowell, and everyone else, on BGT in 2015.

Since then, he has headlined The Illusionists in London and is now out on his own headline tour to astonish more of the UK.

He is in Lincoln on Wednesday, February 8 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £18 and £23 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2jNrkkF