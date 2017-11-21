Magic Flute has a modern sound in Lincoln

OperaUpClose return to Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this week with their take on Mozart’s The Magic Flute.

Invited behind the velvet rope at London’s most exclusive club, Tamino doesn’t have time for beggars, the paparazzi, or even his girlfriend Pamina.

Going to bed after a blazing row later that night, this ordinary couple relive the events and encounters of the evening in dreams made extraordinary by the lateness of the hour, their befuddled senses, and a touch of magic.

The show is on Friday, November 24 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £20, £18 and £10 (Live Pass) on 01522 837600 or http://bit.ly/2jwxjhO