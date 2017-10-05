Madama Butterfly flies into to the Baths Hall

The highly acclaimed Russian State Opera is presenting Puccini’s masterpiece Madama Butterfly at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next week.

Set in Japan at the turn of the century, Madama Butterfly tells the story of a doomed love affair between an American naval officer and his young Japanese bride, whose self-sacrifice and defiance of her family leads to heartbreak and tragedy.

The opera will be sung in Italian with English surtitles.

The production is at the Baths Hall on Tuesday, October 10 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £29.50 and £27.50 from the box office on 0844 8542776 or online at http://bit.ly/2htP2ll