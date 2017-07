The classic sound of Motown comes to Gainsborough Town Hall later this month as M-Town presents the best of Motown together with current chart hits.

This vocal harmony show features songs by Temptations, Harold Melvin, The Drifters, The Four Tops, Lionel Richie, Jackie Wilson, Tavares, Bruno Mars, Pharrell Williams, The Killers, Journey, Neil Diamond and many more.

It is at the Town Hall on Friday, July 28.

Tickets are £17.50 on 01427 617262, 074845 36884 or http://bit.ly/2u4XSh6