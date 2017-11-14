Lulu is all about being live at the Baths Hall

Legendary singer Lulu is live at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this week with her hit show All About The Music.

It was the 1960’s when Lulu first burst onto the scene at the tender age of 15, with the classic Shout, and made her name synonymous with rock and blues.

Since then she has topped the charts in every decade, working over the years with some of the greatest talents of our time – from Jimi Hendrix, Johnny Cash and The Beatles to Elton John, David Bowie and Paul McCartney.

Also an accomplished actress, her film debut was in the cult classic To Sir With Love, breaking hearts all over the world with her plaintive rendition of the title song (a version of which, arranged by Barry Manilow, she also performed on American Idol).

Lulu continues to set new standards and challenges for herself.

When she turned her hand to writing, her song I Don’t Wanna Fight became a world-wide number one for Tina Turner and was nominated for both Grammy and Ivor Novello Awards.

And her high-energy duet with Take That, Relight My Fire, was a UK number one.

She is at the Baths Hall on Friday, November 17.

Tickets are £37.50 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2zo9zCa