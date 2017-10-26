Luke Jermay is going to get inside your mind in Lincoln

Mindreader extraordinaire Luke Jermay brings his new tour Sixth Sense to Lincoln Drill Hall next week.

Luke believes he knows your past, present and future - sometimes better than you do.

From your favourite schoolteacher, childhood pet, even the colour of your underwear, he sees all, knows all and tells - almost - all.

Luke’s fans include Derren Brown, Dynamo and Uri Geller and Sixth Sense has gained critical acclaim from Edinburgh to London’s West End.

It is at the Drill Hall on Tuesday, October 31 at 8pm.

Tickets are £19, £14 and £12 on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2ytmuA8