Love is in the air with ballet classics

Ballet will return to Lincolnshire in time for Valentine’s Day next year as the St Petersburg Classic Ballet presents Swan Lake and The Nutcracker at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe.

The troupe will present a spectacular new version of The Nutcracker which, with stunning baroque designs, is a delightfully festive tale and the perfect treat for the whole family.

The Nutcracker is the timeless story of Clara, who is whisked away on a fairy tale adventure by her nutcracker prince, all set to Tchaikovsky’s glorious score.

Swan Lake is Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece, a tragic tale of love and betrayal with an instantly recognisable score.

This is the epic story of Prince Siegfried and his true love Odette who, tricked by the evil sorcerer Von Rothbart and his daughter Odile, would rather die together than live apart.

Under the direction of Marina Medvetskaya, St Petersburg Classic Ballet has won plaudits across Russia, Scandinavia and the United States.

And they are bringing this talent to the UK to make their debut at the Baths Hall.

Combining classical training and technique with the best-loved Russian ballets, the troupe’s ballet’s performances have an air of magic, complemented by a full orchestra and soloists.

Swan Lake will be performed on February 14 next with The Nutcracker on February 15.

Both performances start at 7.30pm.

Tickets prices for both performances start from £18.50 each from the box office on 0844 8542776 or online at www.bathshall.co.uk