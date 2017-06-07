Love and fear collide in new drama Gypsy Queen

Rob Ward’s original new drama Gypsy Queen is at Lincoln Drill Hall next week.

Gypsy Queen is the story of he story of Gorgeous George, bare-knuckle fighter and traveller, who enters the world of professional boxing which puts him on a collision course with his roots, his identity and his greatest fear.

In the opposite corner, gay boxer Dane Samson is fighting his own battles that lead to a tragedy that neither could predict.

A love story between two fighters who discover the greatest challenge lies outside the ring.

But can two men born to fight ever learn to love?

The play is at the Drill Hall on Thursday, June 15 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12, £10 and £8 on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2rjgeJV

Please note: This play contains strong language and sex and is for over-16s only