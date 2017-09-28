Live screening of La Boheme in Lincoln

Puccini’s classic opera La Boheme is being screened at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next week.

Being shown live from the Royal Opera House in London, the screening is on Tuesday, October 3.

A passionate blend of comedy and tragedy, the opera focusses on the lives of a group of young artists as they eke out an existence in Paris.

When Rodolfo, a penniless poet, meets Mimì, a seamstress, they fall instantly in love.

But their happiness is threatened when Rodolfo learns that Mimì is gravely ill.

The screening starts at 7.15pm and tickets are £18.50 and £16.50 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2hjzVOI