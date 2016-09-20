Search

Live science show is blasting into the Baths Hall

Ministry of Science Live comes to the Baths Hall this weekend

Ministry of Science Live comes to the Baths Hall this weekend

0
Have your say

The Ministry of Science Live show blasts into the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this weekend.

Ministry of Science Live is not your ordinary science show – it comes with a bang, a whoosh and a hovercraft built on stage – and a human cannon too.

Join the super talented presenters and the voiceover from above from X Factor’s Peter Dickson as they take you on a journey using specially designed demonstrations and a few loud bangs.

Educational, explosive and fun, the show is at the Baths Hall on Saturday, September 24 at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £14 (£12.50 for under-16s on 0844 8542776 or www.bathshall.co.uk