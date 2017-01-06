Little Theatre are back with Red Riding Hood

Scunthorpe Little Theatre Club returns to the Plowright Theatre next week with the pantomime Little Red Riding Hood.

With the aid of a Fairy’s magic and helped by Jack and Jill, will Billy the woodcutter rescue Red Riding Hood in time or will Big Bad Wolf succeed in his evil scheme? Will the incompetence of the wolf’s sidekicks, the Three Pigs, or his unfortunate encounter with the intrepid Granny scupper his plans?

Will Goldilocks make matters better or worse?

The show is on from Tuesday, January 10 to Saturday, January 14,.

Tickets are £8.50 (family tickets available on 0844 8542776 or www.plowrighttheatre.com