Lisa Stansfield announces Baths Hall date

Multi-award winning singer Lisa Stansfield will play the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next year as part of her new UK tour.

Lisa’s first solo album, Affection, and its worldwide chart-topping lead single, “ll Around the World, were major breakthroughs in her career.

She was nominated for two Grammy Awards and Affection is currently her best-selling album.

She has won numerous awards, including Brit Awards, Ivor Novello Awards, Billboard Music Award, World Music Award, ASCAP Award, Women’s World Award, Silver Clef Awards and DMC Awards.

She has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide, including five million of Affection.

Tickets for her Baths Hall date are priced from £27.50 (£99 VIP ticket) and are on sale at 10am on Friday, October 27.

Tickets are available on 0844 8542776 or www.bathshall.co.uk