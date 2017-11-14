Lincoln Symphony Orchestra is back for annual concert

Lincoln Symphony Orchestra returns to Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend for its autumn concert.

The programme will feature Brahms’ Academic Festival Overture, Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No 1 nd Beethoven’s Symphony No 5.

Soloist will be Mikhel Poll and the orchestra will under the baton of Neville Turner and led by Caroline Siriwardena.

The concert is on Saturday, November 18 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £14, £12 and £7 on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2zovMAd