Lincoln date for Jess Morgan on UK tour

Rising star of the UK folk and roots scene Jess Morgan is touring the UK this spring.

And she will be playing a date at Caffe Portico in Lincoln on March 24.

The past five years have seen Jess cement her place in the burgeoning folk, roots and Americana scene throughout the UK and Europe.

Her music has attracted the ears of BBC Radio 2, BBC 6 Music, Uncut, The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian, R2 and Folk Radio UK, to name but a few.

This latest tour is support of her new album Edison Gloriette, which is out on April 14.

The album was recorded in Norway in a quiet cabin, alongside a fjord on the outskirts of Bergen.

Jess recalled: “We recorded against the most incredible backdrop taking breaks for walks, drinking beer at the water’s edge.”

The album and tour follow on from Jess’ 2010 debut All Swell, 2012’s Aye Me and her highly acclaimed 2014 release Langa Langa.

In 2015 Jess released The Bournemouth EP, which sold-out its limited edition run in less than 24 hours.

As well as crafting songs, Jess also hand crafts her own DIY vinyl records to create unique pieces of art, such as a seven inch for Natalie/In Brooklyn made exclusively for her Pledge music supporters.

For details about her Lincoln gig, visit www.jessmorgan.co.uk or www.caffeportico.co.uk